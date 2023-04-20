There was a time when multi-starrers and two-hero films were in vogue. But the trend died down in the last 15-20 years. However, recently, it became a talking point with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Though it starred Salman in a cameo, the excitement to watch the two stars together, albeit for a brief time in the film, played a major role in its box office success. It’s no surprise that now, they’ll be seen in equally important parts in Tiger vs Pathaan.

Salman Khan advises younger actors to sign two-hero films; says that it’s FOOLISH to feel insecure about it

Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently spoke about this trend and how it has helped tremendously in his career. He opened up that whenever he faced a lull and gave a string of flops, he had no qualms about climbing on the backs of actors like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar etc. He further said that if an actor feels insecure about doing two-hero films, it’s quite foolish.

Salman Khan added that he understood that certain actors fear that the other actor might reduce his role or screen time, especially if the other actor is closer to the director or producer. However, he assured that this never happens and everyone works for the betterment of the film and not to outdo each other. He also emphasized that multi-starrers also result in bigger box office collections. Hence, he advised younger actors to not fear multi-starrers and that they should embrace this trend for their own benefit.

Interestingly, before Tiger vs Pathaan, audiences will get to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in Tiger 3. However, unlike Pathaan, it will star Salman Khan in a lead role while Shah Rukh will be seen in a special appearance. It will release in cinemas this year on Diwali. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, meanwhile, releases tomorrow, that is, Friday, April 21.

