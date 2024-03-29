Is the very talented Sakshi Tanwar a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Reports surfaced recently claiming she was cast as Yash’s co-star.

Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Sakshi was last seen in the Netflix series Mai. With its stretched-out story of a mother’s revenge on her daughter’s assassins (Sridevi and Raveena Tandon got there first in Mom and Matr) Mai just ended up being a messy melodrama about an angry mother. If it wasn’t for Sakshi Tanwar’s ‘Mum hoge kamyaab’ performance, Mai wouldn’t be worth mentioning.

Now we hear that she is playing Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.

If Valmiki was still around he would be happy to write another Ramayan about innumerable rumours and lies being spread about director Nitesh Tiwari’s proposed adaptation of the Ramayan.

The latest lie about the casting of the Ramayan concerns Ravana’s wife. While Ravana is reportedly played by Yash (no confirmation on this from the actor or the producers) a new “news” report doing the rounds insisted that Sakshi Tanwar is playing Ravana’s wife.

Further to that, reports also insisted that Yash’s fans are upset about this, as the unfathomably talented Sakshi Tanwar did not measure up to Yash’s stardom.

This writer touched base with Sakshi. Her response was: “I haven’t been approached for the part.”

Hope this kills one more outrageous rumour about the casting in Ramayan. Until the next one pops up.

Also Read: “Sakshi Tanwar already did what Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is doing today,” says Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Imlie director

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.