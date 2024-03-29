comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.03.2024 | 3:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

en Bollywood News Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan
By Subhash K. Jha -

Is the very talented Sakshi Tanwar a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Reports surfaced recently claiming she was cast as Yash’s co-star.

Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of she playing Ravana’s wife in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Sakshi was last seen in the Netflix series Mai. With its stretched-out story of a mother’s revenge on her daughter’s assassins (Sridevi and Raveena Tandon got there first in Mom and Matr) Mai just ended up being a messy melodrama about an angry mother. If it wasn’t for Sakshi Tanwar’s ‘Mum hoge kamyaab’ performance, Mai wouldn’t be worth mentioning.

Now we hear that she is playing Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.
If Valmiki was still around he would be happy to write another Ramayan about innumerable rumours and lies being spread about director Nitesh Tiwari’s proposed adaptation of the Ramayan.

The latest lie about the casting of the Ramayan concerns Ravana’s wife. While Ravana is reportedly played by Yash (no confirmation on this from the actor or the producers) a new “news” report doing the rounds insisted that Sakshi Tanwar is playing Ravana’s wife.

Further to that, reports also insisted that Yash’s fans are upset about this, as the unfathomably talented Sakshi Tanwar did not measure up to Yash’s stardom.

This writer touched base with Sakshi. Her response was: “I haven’t been approached for the part.”

Hope this kills one more outrageous rumour about the casting in Ramayan. Until the next one pops up.

Also Read: “Sakshi Tanwar already did what Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is doing today,” says Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Imlie director

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announce…

Kangana Ranaut speaks on calling Urmila…

Jawan actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya…

Nitesh Tiwari ropes THIS Dangal actress to…

The Sabarmati Report teaser out: Vikrant…

Aaliya Siddiqui confirms reconciliation with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification