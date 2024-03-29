At a recent event, Amazon Prime Video had shared the glimpses of the upcoming season of Mirzapur.

The highly anticipated return of the gripping crime drama series, Mirzapur, has been the talk of the town since its second season wrapped up. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what twists and turns await them in the upcoming season, especially after Amazon Prime dropped the first glimpse at a recent event. Amid this, producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment has hinted at the return of a beloved character.

Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani teases return of Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi in Season 3: “There’s something interesting for…”

During a lively discussion at the Film Companion Front Row, producer Ritesh Sidhwani was asked about the possibility of seeing Munna Tripathi, portrayed by Divyenndu, back in action for Mirzapur Season 3. While initially, it seemed like a distant dream after the character's demise in the previous season, Sidhwani's response sparked excitement among fans.

"Unfortunately, Munna Tripathi can't come back into the series the way it is," Sidhwani revealed to the eager audience. However, he tantalisingly added, "But maybe there's something interesting for which you will have to wait, but there is something where Munna will enter back into audiences' lives."

Divyenndu's portrayal of the formidable gangster in Mirzapur has garnered widespread acclaim, making Munna Tripathi a memorable and integral part of the series. His character's demise in the second season left viewers shocked and craving for more.

Mirzapur 3 promises to deliver another gripping chapter in the saga, with an ensemble cast including the stellar performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Varma.

