On March 28, Aditi posted a selfie on her social media platforms showcasing her and Siddharth both wearing rings.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari clarified her relationship status with actor Siddharth on social media on March 28, sharing that they are engaged. This comes after a flurry of reports on March 27 suggesting the couple had tied the knot.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announce engagement after wedding rumors swirl

Aditi posted a selfie on her social media platforms showcasing the couple's engagement rings. The caption reads, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

On March 27, several media outlets reported that the wedding ceremony took place at a temple in Telangana. The rumours were further fueled by Hydari's absence from the date announcement event for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Sachin Kumbhar, the event's host, even acknowledged Hydari's absence during the ceremony, congratulating her on her reported wedding. "Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," he said.

Hydari and Siddharth have previously shared screen space in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram.

