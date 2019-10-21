Bollywood Hungama

Sajid Vs Sajid: Sajid Nadiadwala shoots down reports of Sajid Khan’s legal notice over HOUSEFULL 4

BySubhash K. Jha

Some over-imaginative portals are doing a great job of assuming scandal where none exist. A section of the media reported last week that Sajid Khan who directed Housefull 4 until he was sacked for sexual harassment, has sent a legal notice to the producers asking for his rightful credits.

Sajid Vs Sajid Sajid Nadiadwala shoots down reports of Sajid Khan’s legal notice over HOUSEFULL 4

However, when I contacted producer Sajid Nadiadwala, he said, “There is no truth this. We haven’t received any notice.” Sajid Khan was the director of the first two Housefull films. He was on board to direct the fourth film in the franchise when he was trapped in the MeToo net and had to leave the project. It was taken over by Farhad Samji.

The reports of Sajid Khan demanding his credits for direction cropped up recently. But the fact is, Sajid Khan is lying very low while his namesake Nadiadwala is looking forward to the release.

Says Nadiadwala, “This is our feel-good don’t-mind franchise, just loads of fun with no social message. We don’t want any negativity attached to it.”

