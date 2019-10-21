The much-anticipated Friday release Saand Ki Aankh went to the prestigious Pingyao film festival in Pingyao, China this week on October 17, where it was greeted by a standing ovation by approving crowds of audiences and critics from all across the world.

Director Tushar Hiranandani who is just back from the exhilarating experience says it is all unreal for him. “The audience at the Pingyao festival loved my film. They gave it a standing ovation. There were so many parties coming forward to buy the film, I was overwhelmed. It is hard for me to believe all this is happening to me.”

China has become a huge and open market for Indian cinema. Says Tushar, “They are keenly interested in our cinema. Saand Ki Aankh is my first film as a director. And to have it receive so much love on such an important platform comprising truly cinema-literate audiences was a big thing for me.”