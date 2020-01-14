Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently announced his film that will release on Eid 2021. The actor will be collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji for the film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This is Salman Khan’s seventh collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film produced and written by Sajid Nadiadwala is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020 and will be a start to finish schedule. The film narration took place last week and reportedly Salman agreed to do the film in the first meeting itself as the script is tailor-made for his image. The film is a family drama with lots of action.

Talking about the film, Sajid Nadiadwala said that he and Salman are collaborating after six years and it feels like their Judwaa days are back. The producer revealed that he had started writing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali even before the sequel of Kick. He said that the film has a very different approach and the audience will love Salman in the film.

Meanwhile, Farhad Samji who will be directing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is currently busy with Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey which is scheduled to be released in December. The filmmaker plans to wrap the shoot of the same by September and then focus on the Salman Khan starrer.

On the other hand, Sajid is finishing the script of Kick 2 with writer Rajat Arora. He said that the film will go on floors after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the final screenplay of the film will be ready by year-end.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is reading several scripts as he has the dates to do one more film before starting Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor is on the lookout for a non-action film.

