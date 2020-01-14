Boman Irani will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh yet again with the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The duo recently wrapped the shoot of Kabir Khan‘s directorial ’83 in which Ranveer Singh portrays the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev while Boman Irani will be seen essaying the character of Farokh Engineer.

Now, Boman Irani has been roped in for Jayeshbhai Jordaar to play Ranveer Singh’s father. Talking to a tabloid, Boman Irani said that working with Ranveer is always fun and that it is gratifying to creatively collaborate with such people. The 3 Idiots actor said that the father-son equation depicted in the film is far from conventional and takes the narrative forward.

The team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is currently shooting the film in Gujarat and Boman Irani is expected to join the team at the earliest. Calling debutant director Divyang Thakkar’s script a rare find, the actor said that Divyang is writer and director to watch out for.

Talking about the project, Ranveer Singh had earlier said that the film is a miracle script. He said that the sheer brilliance of the writing compelled him to immediately green-light this project. The film will be backed by Maneesh Sharma, who made his directorial debut in Ranveer Singh’s first Hindi film, Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010.

