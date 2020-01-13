Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.01.2020 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali plot revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The sudden startling announcement of and by Salman Khan of his latest project entitled rather significantly Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali raised quite a few eyebrows. Why announce a film for Eid 2021 which is a year-and-a -half away? Looks like there is a well thought-out strategy to this seemingly premature move. Apparently the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film relevant to, or rather a counterpoint to, the present-day politics in India.

EXCLUSIVE Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali plot revealed

“In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity,” says an informed source.

Apparently the source for the plot is Salman Khan’s own family. “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country,” says the source.

Also Read: Salman Khan announces his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon to star opposite Salman Khan in…

WOAH! Salman Khan announces his next…

SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar offers Salman Khan a…

Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz…

REVEALED: These are the filmmakers who have…

Box Office - Dabangg 3 to go just a little…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification