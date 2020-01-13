The sudden startling announcement of and by Salman Khan of his latest project entitled rather significantly Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali raised quite a few eyebrows. Why announce a film for Eid 2021 which is a year-and-a -half away? Looks like there is a well thought-out strategy to this seemingly premature move. Apparently the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film relevant to, or rather a counterpoint to, the present-day politics in India.

“In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity,” says an informed source.

Apparently the source for the plot is Salman Khan’s own family. “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country,” says the source.

