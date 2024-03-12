Filmmaker Sandeep Singh will be making his directorial debut with a film titled The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who recently announced his theatrical directorial debut film, The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is all set to cast Zanai Bhosale, granddaughter of veteran singer Asha Bhosale. Zanai Bhosale will be seen essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale. Besides being Asha Bhosale's granddaughter, Zanai is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, to make her debut with film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; deets inside

Sandeep Singh said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosale who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosale, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has a ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

Sandeep Singh added, "As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being." The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studios and Legend Studios.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle breaks silence on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song ‘What Jhumka?’ and the trend of remakes: “The music directors don’t have the ability to compose original songs”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.