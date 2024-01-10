Sajid Nadiadwala is the most respected producer of Indian Cinema, who often stands by the industry in times of need. Back in 2017, Sajid Nadiadwala had parted ways with the title Bharat for Salman Khan, who back then wanted the title for director Ali Abbas Zafar's drama. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop.

Sajid Nadiadwala gives the title KING to Shah Rukh Khan for free; hopes to collaborate with him in the future

According to our highly placed sources, Sajid Nadiadwala parted ways with the title King for Shah Rukh Khan. "It was just a matter of one call from SRK and Sajid decided to transfer the title to Red Chillies Entertainment. Sajid has the utmost love and respect for SRK and has the dream of collaborating with him on a feature film soon. He has worked with Salman and Akshay, and is looking to work with Shah Rukh Khan as well," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

When Shah Rukh called him requesting for the title, it took less than a week for Sajid to complete all the paperwork and transfer it to SRK. "King was a title close to Sajid Nadiadwala's heart as he was looking to make an action film with Hrithik Roshan back in 2017. It was to be directed by Kabir Khan. Life is coming full circle as the King title has gone to the person who is popularly known as King Khan. Sajid agreed to the fact that no one but SRK can justify the title of King and hence, has given it to the deserving candidate," the source added further.

King is Shah Rukh Khan's next full-fledged feature film after the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. It's directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand with Red Chillies Entertainment. The film goes on floors soon with a start-to-finish schedule and will hit the big screen in 2025.

