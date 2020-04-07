Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.04.2020 | 2:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sajid Nadiadwala announces bonus for 400 employees

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on our country and the entire world, it is the responsibility of every individual to extend a helping hand in whatever capacity possible. Understanding this need of the hour, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sajid Nadiadwala announces bonus for 400 employees

Apart from that, Sajid Nadiadwala also wanted the families of over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to do their bit in these trying times. Hence, the producer announced a bonus for each of his employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Empowering them with assistance to mark their donations, each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing their gratitude, the employees took to their social media and had great words to say for their ‘visionary’. Truly, this step by Sajid Nadiadwala has not just empowered many but also has widened the scope of contributions during these times for the nation.

Also Read: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alter their iconic logo to promote social distancing

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

”If your conscience is in the right place…

From Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman…

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification