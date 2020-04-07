Bollywood Hungama

Hrithik Roshan writes a thoughtful note, compares the Covid-19 pandemic with a game of chess

ByRanjini Maitra

Amid the nationwide lock-down, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are staying together to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Needless to say, there's plenty of quality family time. Looks like he even sat down to play a game of chess with the sons.

Later, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of one of his sons, engrossed in the game. Comparing the game with the ongoing pandemic, he also penned a thoughtful note, reminding us about the do's and don'ts.

"Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules..Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this. #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19," his caption reads.


A few days ago, Hrithik also shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan using this time to work out and amp his fitness, and revealed that the filmmaker, who survived cancer last year, was working out for 2 hours every day.

Workwise, Hrithik and his father are believed to begin working on Krrish 4 soon.

