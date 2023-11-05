Amidst speculations around the casting of Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has issued an official statement.

Amid speculations around the casting of Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has issued an official statement requesting media houses to refrain from making any premature announcements. The film is all set to be released during Diwali in 2024.

Sajid Nadiadwala addresses rumours around Housefull 5 star cast; check out official statement here

In June this year, Akshay announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. The film is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel Housefull 2 which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

However, Sajid Khan was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film. The latest instalment in the franchise, Housefull 4, was released 4 years ago.

There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.#SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/JAmikWJNXx — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) November 4, 2023

Also Read: 27 Years of Jeet: Salman Khan had surprised the makers with a RARE gesture; asked them to reduce his screen time and give prominence to Sunny Deol’s character

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.