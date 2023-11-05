comscore
Last Updated 05.11.2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Revealed! Akshay Kumar’s glimpse as Sooryavanshi in Singham Again; see picture

The excitement for Singham Again increases as Rohit Shetty's shares a picture of Akshay Kumar's cameo from the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

One of the highlights of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is that it will feature cameos of the cops of his other two cop films, Sooryavanshi and Simmba. There is keen excitement for the Ajay Devgn starrer not only because it promises to be much bigger than the other cop movies of Shetty but also because of the appearances of the other two stars.

Amidst this, Shetty has given an exciting glimpse of Akshay’s cameo from Singham Again on social media as his last cop film Sooryavanshi completes two years. It features a still of the actor as the cop Sooryavanshi while doing a deadly stunt of jumping from a helicopter way above the ground. Akshay is dressed in a black T shirt and brown pants and, most importantly, he is holding a gun in his right hand. One can hear the signature Sooryavanshi tune in the background.

Shetty captioned the post, “In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is… Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham.”

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The last two actors are the newest entrants in the Singham franchise and Shetty’s cop universe.

Singham Again will be releasing on August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn drops first look of ‘notorious’ Ranveer Singh as Simmba from Singham Again

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

