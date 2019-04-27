Sairat director Nagraj Manjule to rap for Marathi version of Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC

The director who gave the gem of Sairat to the Indian Cinema is all set to bring back Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Marathi version. The Marathi version is titled ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ and will be hosted by Nagraj Manjule. The best part is that the director will not only be hosting the show, he has also recorded a promotional song for the same. He has rapped for the promotional song and is quite happy to do so. When he was enquired about it, his reply won our hearts just like his masterpiece Sairat did.

He says he was rehearsing for his hosting skills when the team informed him that he was required to rap for the song. Even though it wasn’t for the whole song, he had a few lines and seemed to have had a lot of fun while recording it. He went on to call himself just another bathroom singer when it came to singing. We bet he has done a great job at that too. Apart from the reality show connection with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagraj will also make his Hindi directorial debut with him. The movie is titled Jhund and will be based on the story of a retired football teacher who builds a soccer team with street kids.

Apart from this project, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a crucial role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna.

