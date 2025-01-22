Saif Ali Khan’s house lights up in celebration as he returns home after stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Mumbai was illuminated on Tuesday night to welcome the actor home following his discharge from Lilavati Hospital. The Bollywood star was recovering after being involved in a stabbing incident that left his fans and the film fraternity deeply concerned.

Saif was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery and received treatment for his injuries. Medical officials confirmed that the injury was not life-threatening, and the actor was kept under observation for a few days before being deemed fit to return home.

Saif was stabbed nearly six times by an intruder, who entered the actor's flat in the wee hours. When they entered their youngest son, Jeh aka Jehangir's room, one of the women staff members spotted the intruder and raised an alarm.

According to sources cited by India Today, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor plan to reward their domestic help, Eliyamma Philip, for her bravery during a recent intruder attack. Philip, who is also a key witness in the case, has recorded her statement with the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Upon his return, Saif’s Bandra home was decorated with lights, signaling a warm welcome. The actor’s spokesperson released a statement thanking well-wishers for their prayers and support during the difficult time.

