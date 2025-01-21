Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, following a harrowing incident on January 16 that left him injured. After undergoing surgeries, including a plastic surgery procedure, Saif was greeted by the media as he arrived at his residence. His return marks a significant moment of relief for his family and fans alike, who have been anxiously awaiting news of his recovery.

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital following stabbing incident; first videos of actor’s return home surface

Actor Returns Home After Treatment

Saif Ali Khan’s recovery journey took a positive turn as he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained during an attack at his Bandra residence. The actor, who was stabbed six times by an intruder, was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw. Dr. Nitin Dange confirmed that Saif's discharge papers were filed on Monday evening, and the discharge was scheduled for Tuesday morning, between 10 am and 12 pm. Hospital officials praised the timely intervention, highlighting that the quick medical attention played a crucial role in the actor's recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Details of the Attack and Investigation

The incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s home, where reports initially suggested a robbery gone wrong. However, the police are investigating all angles, including the possibility that the attacker had other motives. In her statement, Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealed that Saif had sustained the injuries while trying to protect their younger son, Jeh, from the attacker. Despite valuable jewelry being left around the house, the intruder appeared to show no interest in it. These new details have sparked further interest as the police continue their probe into the attack.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor slams paparazzi filming outside Saif Ali Khan’s home, deletes post later: “Have a heart. Leave us alone”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.