Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
Saif Ali Khan's attacker escaped via bathroom duct after attempted burglary; key details emerge

Saif Ali Khan’s attacker escaped via bathroom duct after attempted burglary; key details emerge

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence last week late at night by Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who broke into the house to allegedly commit robbery. Shehzad stabbed the actor six times before being locked in a bathroom by Khan and his household staff. However, the intruder escaped through the air-conditioning duct before fleeing the premises. Mumbai Police arrested the suspect in Thane after an extensive manhunt involving CCTV footage and local intelligence.

The Attack and Intruder's Escape

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. when Eliyama Philip, nanny to Saif Ali Khan’s sons, spotted the intruder. Assuming Kareena Kapoor Khan was attending to their younger son, she initially ignored the sounds but later realized something was amiss. Upon encountering the armed intruder, Philip sustained injuries while trying to protect herself and the children. The attacker demanded Rs. 1 crore and threatened the household.

Responding to the commotion, Saif Ali Khan confronted the attacker but was stabbed multiple times during the altercation. The actor and his staff managed to trap Shehzad in a bathroom, but the intruder escaped via the air-conditioning duct and fled. Police later recovered evidence, including a face cover, from the actor’s residence, which is now undergoing forensic examination.

Saif Ali Khan's Recovery

Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital for five days following the attack. Doctors revealed that one stab wound on his back narrowly missed his spinal cord by 2 mm, leading to spinal fluid leakage that required surgery. He also underwent plastic surgery for facial and arm injuries. The actor returned home yesterday.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital following stabbing incident; first videos of actor’s return home surface

