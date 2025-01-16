“Saif Ali Khan’s family is in shock, give them some space to come to terms with the trauma,” says a close friend

As details of the utterly shocking and brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan at his high-security home in Mumbai are filtering in, there are only two certainties that we can count on at the moment: that Saif’s life is not endangered, and that nobody is safe.

A close friend of the couple woke up groggy to the news and was still attempting to process the enormity of the trauma. “The one thing I can tell you at this moment is that Saif is out of danger. The stab wounds have providentially not damaged his vitals. Kareena and the kids are unhurt physically. But the family is in a state of shock. You can imagine the extent of their shock at the damage caused by breach of security. Given the circumstances, it is highly insensitive of the media to call up every member of the family non-stop. Please give them some space to come to terms with the trauma.”

Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore is flying in later today.

Ironically, Saif and this writer had spoken about the security of his home some time ago when the invasive aggression of the paparazzi had reached an unbearable crest. Saif had said then, “We understand it (the paps) are doing their job. But when they enter my home compound, that’s clicking it too close. Luckily, we are in a high security home, so the family is safe.”

