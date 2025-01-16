CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's home revealed that no one entered the premises within two hours prior to the attack, suggesting the assailant had already entered and was waiting, as per a report by NDTV. Police are currently reviewing the footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the 54-year-old actor six times during a confrontation.

Saif Ali Khan Attack: CCTV footage shows no entry before assault, authorities suspect attacker was hiding inside

The attack on Saif Ali Khan reportedly occurred around 2:30 am, with police sources confirming that CCTV footage showed no one entering the premises after midnight. Authorities suspect the attacker had entered the actor's home earlier and remained hidden inside until the assault.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has raised concerns within Mumbai Police, particularly given its occurrence in Bandra, an area home to numerous celebrities. A police statement confirmed that an unidentified intruder entered the actor's residence, leading to a scuffle. Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries and is receiving treatment, while investigations are underway.

Saif Ali Khan has suffered six stab wounds, including two deep ones, with one near his spine. He is currently undergoing surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. His team has released a statement asking the media and fans to remain patient. They said, “It's a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

