Ajay Devgn won hearts as the beloved Jassi in the 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Arjan Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla in key roles. Now, over a decade later, the makers have planned to revive the fun franchise with Ajay as the leading man, but it was reported that there may be quite a bit of changes added to the star cast. For starters, the leading lady of this entertainer will be Mrunal Thakur. And now, it has been revealed that the makers have locked the release date of the comedy.

Son of Sardaar 2 release date locked! Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur starrer to release in July 2025

Son of Sardaar 2 to release in July

On Thursday, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handle on X aka Twitter to share the news about the release date of the highly anticipated action comedy. He revealed that the film will be releasing on July 25, 2025 and he also shared a photo of the clapperboard indicating about the ongoing shoot schedule of the entertainer. It seems that while Ajay’s recent venture Singham Again aimed at having a release date around the occasion of Diwali, Son of Sardaar will not be following its footsteps, as it has opted for a non-festive weekend.



About Son of Sardaar 2

While the film promises to explore the chemistry of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur for the first time, it is also expected to feature an ensemble supporting cast. We hear that Sanjay Dutt too has been retained for the sequel along with Mukul Dev and Vindu Dhara Singh, and new members such as Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar have been added to the star cast. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films and produced by Devgn himself along with Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

