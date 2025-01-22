Akshay Kumar shares update on Hera Pheri 3; says, “If everything goes well, it will start this year”

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently shared an exciting update about the much-awaited comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3 during a conversation with Pinkvilla. Fans of the iconic franchise will be thrilled to hear that the actor is as eager as they are for the project to commence.

Akshay Kumar shares update on Hera Pheri 3; says, “If everything goes well, it will start this year”

“Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3,” Akshay revealed, adding, “I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year.” While the timeline remains tentative, the actor’s enthusiasm has reignited anticipation for the film.

Reflecting on the journey of the Hera Pheri franchise, Akshay admitted he didn’t foresee its massive success. “When we started Hera Pheri, we didn’t know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn’t understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult.”

Akshay also took a moment to praise his co-star Paresh Rawal, sharing a humorous anecdote. “We were just shooting for Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur, and I had lots of fun with him. During Hera Pheri, we had a lot of fun, but there are some things which can’t be said on camera,” he chuckled.

The Hera Pheri series began with the 2000 film directed by Priyadarshan, which introduced audiences to the hilarious antics of the trio—Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Shyam (Suniel Shetty). The film’s unique humor and memorable dialogues quickly made it a fan favorite. Its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, further cemented its legacy as one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedy franchises.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Sky Force, set to hit theatres on January 24. The film also features Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Also Read : Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar misses out on Bigg Boss 18 segment with Salman Khan; here’s the reason!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.