As Balaji Mohan makes his Hindi film debut, the screenplay is written by Binky Mendez and Balaji Mohan with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta fame Karan Vyas set to pen dialogues.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on a signing spree. The actor has two projects in his line-up and reportedly has signed another project. Saif will join forces with Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, known for Dhanush starrer Maari. The project will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

Saif Ali Khan signs Maari director Balaji Mohan’s next Click Shankar for Junglee Pictures: Report

As per a report in Peeping Moon, a source revealed, “Click Shankar is a brilliantly written, character-driven subject with a perfect blend of suspense, humour, and emotions. Saif perfectly fits the role and will add an essence of intrigue to the narrative with his sharp charisma and confidence. It’s a role unlike any Saif has played before, and there is no way he could have passed up the opportunity to be a part of this incredibly creative and ambitious project. Saif will begin shooting for this film in May.”

The report states that Click Shankar will follow the story of Shankar Rebeiro who embodies the complex duality of a witty yet troubled inspector grappling with hyperthymesia. This rare condition, a double-edged sword, ensures every moment is etched in his mind. The film becomes a cerebral journey as Shankar navigates a mystery that tests not only his deductive prowess but also confronts the haunting permanence of his past.

As Balaji Mohan makes his Hindi film debut, the screenplay is written by Binky Mendez and Balaji Mohan with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta fame Karan Vyas set to pen dialogues. It is being envisioned as a franchise.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has two projects in the works - Devara Part 1 starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and Red Chillies Entertainment’s investigative drama Kartavya.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.