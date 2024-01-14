On 15th January, the trailer's grand reveal will be in all 22 IMAX 3D theatres across the nation, and the best part? It's entirely free.

The excitement surrounding India’s biggest aerial action film, Fighter, is reaching its peak as the film gears up for its much-anticipated release. The makers have already fueled the audience's enthusiasm with a gripping teaser and songs. Adding another layer of excitement, the trailer is set to drop on 15th January, Monday, at noon. But here's the twist – Team Fighter, in dynamic collaboration with PVR Inox, is presenting an unmissable opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in a first-hand experience. On 15th January, the trailer's grand reveal will be in all 22 IMAX 3D theatres across the nation, and the best part? It's entirely free.

EXCLUSIVE: PVR INOX Co-CEO Gautam Dutta expresses excitement for Fighter trailer reveal across 22 IMAX theatres in 3D in India: “Grand reveal on 15th January”

The spirit of Fighter is destined to soar to new heights with this unique initiative. As fans eagerly await the trailer release, they can step into the select IMAX 3D theatres in India without spending a dime to witness the trailer simultaneously dropping on the big screens. Siddharth Anand's directorial promises a grand visual phenomenon, and the IMAX experience will undoubtedly elevate the cinematic thrill, intensifying the ever-growing fever.

Speaking about the same, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Limited, expressed, "PVR INOX is excited to announce a special and complimentary trailer experience in collaboration with Team Fighter, available in all 22 IMAX theatres in 3D across the country. As the excitement peaks for India’s Biggest Aerial Action Film, 'Fighter,' we extend an invitation to our fans to experience the larger-than-life effects of the movie on the large screen format of IMAX immersing themselves in the grand reveal on 15th January at 12:00 pm.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour. Fighter takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024.

