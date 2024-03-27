Industry insiders have been buzzing with speculation since news broke that Netflix secured the rights to the film for an astonishing Rs. 60 crore.

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May: Report

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta kicked off the shoot for the high-octane heist thriller titled Jewel Thief in February 2024. With filming underway, the anticipation surrounding this action-packed venture, helmed by director Robbie Grewal of Romeo Akbar Walter fame, is palpable. Produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner Marflix Pictures, this project marks Anand's second foray into production following Fighter. Now, the team readies for its second schedule set to unfold in Mumbai come April, followed by the final leg slated to take place across the picturesque landscapes of Europe.

As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “The second schedule begins from April 7 during which Saif and Jaideep will shoot critical portions across real locations in south and suburban Mumbai. It will be a 20-day stint after which the unit will head to Europe for the final leg. The director plans to film some songs and an action sequence in the foreign stint. He is currently on a recce in Europe and will lock the locations by the weekend. Robbie’s plan is to wrap up the project by May.”

At the heart of Jewel Thief lies a clash of titans as Khan and Ahlawat's characters find themselves entangled in a web of intrigue and deception. Penned by Grewal, Anand, and Sambit Mishra, the film promises to deliver a relentless battle of wits amidst the backdrop of a high-stakes robbery. Industry insiders have been buzzing with speculation since news broke that Netflix secured the rights to the film for an astonishing Rs. 60 crore.

