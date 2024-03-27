comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.03.2024 | 9:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Madgaon Express Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May: Report

en Bollywood News Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May: Report

Industry insiders have been buzzing with speculation since news broke that Netflix secured the rights to the film for an astonishing Rs. 60 crore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta kicked off the shoot for the high-octane heist thriller titled Jewel Thief in February 2024. With filming underway, the anticipation surrounding this action-packed venture, helmed by director Robbie Grewal of Romeo Akbar Walter fame, is palpable. Produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner Marflix Pictures, this project marks Anand's second foray into production following Fighter. Now, the team readies for its second schedule set to unfold in Mumbai come April, followed by the final leg slated to take place across the picturesque landscapes of Europe.

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May Report

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat to kick off second schedule of Jewel Thief in April 2024; final shoot to begin in Europe in May: Report

As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “The second schedule begins from April 7 during which Saif and Jaideep will shoot critical portions across real locations in south and suburban Mumbai. It will be a 20-day stint after which the unit will head to Europe for the final leg. The director plans to film some songs and an action sequence in the foreign stint. He is currently on a recce in Europe and will lock the locations by the weekend. Robbie’s plan is to wrap up the project by May.”

At the heart of Jewel Thief lies a clash of titans as Khan and Ahlawat's characters find themselves entangled in a web of intrigue and deception. Penned by Grewal, Anand, and Sambit Mishra, the film promises to deliver a relentless battle of wits amidst the backdrop of a high-stakes robbery. Industry insiders have been buzzing with speculation since news broke that Netflix secured the rights to the film for an astonishing Rs. 60 crore.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta kick off shoot for Siddharth Anand’s production titled Jewel Thief: Report

More Pages: Jewel Thief Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Launch:…

Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay…

Kangana Ranaut slams Congress leader after…

Panchayat 3 IMPORTANT plot point revealed:…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification