Actors Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta have begun shooting for an upcoming action-packed heist thriller titled Jewel Thief, as per reports. The film, helmed by director Robbie Grewal of Romeo Akbar Walter fame, is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner Marflix. This marks Anand's second production venture following Fighter.

The yet-untitled film, which is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix, promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense showdowns. Contrary to its title, Jewel Thief is not a remake or a sequel of the classic Dev Anand film; rather, it's a distinct story carefully crafted by Robbie Grewal, with Anand himself selecting the title for its resonance with the film's plot.

According to report by PinkVilla, the central conflict of Jewel Thief revolves around a captivating battle royale between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, two powerhouse performers known for their versatility and prowess on screen. An insider revealed, “While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the title is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial.” Industry insiders estimate that Netflix acquired the film for a staggering Rs. 60 crore.

Siddharth Anand is currently in the process of developing projects with directors Rohit Dhawan and Sujoy Ghosh, featuring stars like Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana Khan making her debut. While his directorial schedule remains flexible, Anand has already committed to Tiger vs Pathaan for YRF in 2025.

