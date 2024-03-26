comscore
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to collaborate for a music video; share this announcement with a video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to collaborate for a music video; share this announcement with a video

On Holi, the Bigg Boss couple shared a video of them dancing on the song in which they will be featuring.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While Ankita Lokhande became a household name years ago, the actress and her entrepreneur-husband Vicky Jain gained immense prominence recently as the couple contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Now adding to the love they received from the audience and also following their passion for trying something new, we hear that the duo have shot for a music video together.

For the unversed, although Ankita Lokhande is an actor by profession, this will be an acting debut for Vicky Jain. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the duo announced about this music video titled 'Laa Pila De Sharaab' which will be produced in association with T-Series. Sharing these details on the platform, a thrilled Ankita and Vicky posted a video where they are seen dancing to the beats of the track, set against the backdrop of Holi celebrations. Both of them, dressed in white, were seen enjoying the Holi festivities with Vicky dancing with a glass in his hand, signifying the theme of the song.

They announced it with the caption that read, “Coming Soon #LaaPilaDeSharaab releasing soon on @tseries.official”. They also tagged the rest of the team of the music video which included Vishal Mishra who has sung the song and Manan Bhardwaj who has composed the music, with Mihir Gulati who has directed the video. While fans of the two reality show stars are excited to witness the chemistry of the couple onscreen together for the first time, we hear that the couple too is excited to show the same to their fans.


On the work front, Ankita Lokhande kicked off the promotions of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, soon after her return from Bigg Boss 17. The film is a biopic on the revolutionary, featuring Randeep Hooda as the leading man with the actress playing the role of his wife Yamunabai. It released in theatres on March 22.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande reveals that Vicky Jain was ‘afraid’ of her and did not want to get married; says, “Vicky mujhse darr gaya”

