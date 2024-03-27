Alia Bhatt to host her first charity gala in London on March 28

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt is poised to make her mark beyond the silver screen with the announcement of her first charity Gala. Scheduled for the 28th of March, this prestigious event will be held in collaboration with the esteemed Mandarin Oriental hotel group, taking place at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

Dubbed the "Hope Gala," the event carries a profound purpose, aiming to extend support to Alia's chosen charity, Salaam Bombay. This charitable organization is dedicated to empowering the most vulnerable children in Mumbai, offering them vital opportunities through in-school programs focused on leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school academies dedicated to skill-building. Through these initiatives, Salaam Bombay endeavours to nurture confidence, bolster self-esteem, and foster a commitment to education among these at-risk youths.

The Gala promises to be an illustrious affair, attracting a distinguished array of industrialists and philanthropists from both India and London. With attendees hailing from various sectors, the event is poised to create a powerful synergy of goodwill and generosity.

Mark your calendars for the 28th of March, as London prepares to witness a convergence of goodwill, glamour, and generosity at the Hope Gala.

