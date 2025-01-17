Yet another political thriller that has succumbed to the controversies is Emergency. The film traces the journey of Indira Gandhi – former and the only female Prime Minister of India and how the situation in the 1970s led to Emergency. The Sikh community has taken offence to certain content in the film, following which the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) approached the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday with a request to impose a ban on its release.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency put on hold for release in Punjab after SGPC demands ban

Emergency has not released in Punjab on Friday

Although the government or the officials have not imposed any ban on the release of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, it has been reported that the theatre owners have not been screening the film, which released in other states on January 17 with shows also being scheduled in the morning in multiplexes and theatres. However, the theatre owners have not issued any official statement regarding the same as of now.

SGPC President pens a letter to Punjab CM

A letter was sent to the Punjab CM, a day before the release of the film on Friday. In the letter, the president of SGPC Harjinder Singh Dhami insisted that the film aims at distorting facts and defame the Sikh community. Some of the excerpts from the letter read, “The resolution demanded the Punjab government ban the screening of the movie in the state. However, sadly, the Punjab government led by you (Bhagwant Mann) did not take any step in this direction. If the movie is released on January 17, it would enrage the Sikh world, which is natural”.

It also added, “By hiding facts related to attacks on the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, Sri Harmandar Sahib, the top temporal seat, Akal Takht Sahib, and other gurdwaras and the Sikh genocide (of 1984), this movie works to spread venom under an anti-Sikh agenda. So, we again demand a ban on screening this movie in Punjab. If released, we will be forced to strongly protest it”.

SGPC kicks off protests outside theatres

Despite the decision of theatre owners to not screen the film, heavy security has been deployed outside theatres. Moreover, some of the theatres also saw SGPC members holding protests against the release of Emergency.

About Emergency release

Meanwhile, the political thriller, based on true events, has experienced multiple delays in its release. After being rescheduled for September 2024, the film finally received a green signal from the censor board for a release on January 17.

