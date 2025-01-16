Khan was attacked at his residence on Thursday morning but according to reports, his wife and sons were safe.

On January 16, the country woke up to the shocking news of Saif Ali Khan being attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was living with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. The actor suffered some severe and minor injuries as he was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a robber. However, reports affirmed that his wife and kids escaped unscathed. While the family members have maintained silence over the matter, wife Kareena has issued a statement expressing her immense shock over the incident on social media.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Update: Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement; says, “We are still trying to process

Kareena Kapoor Khan requests media from making any speculations about the attack

With multiple reports creating immense buzz about the motive and reason behind the attack, the actress has decided to make a request asking everyone including the paparazzi to refrain from relying on any kind of assumptions or false reports. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress issued a statement that read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

She added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family” and concluded the same, “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Current update on Saif Ali Khan’s attack

While the doctors have assured that the actor’s condition is stable and that he is recouping well, the police have continued the investigation. According to news reports, an intruder was spotted on CCTV camera who is alleged to be the assailant. Furthermore, the police has also revealed that there was no break-in or forced entry which have prompted them to believe that the assailant was already in the building much before the time of the attack.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at the wee hours between 2 AM to 2:30 AM in his 12th-floor flat in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attack Update: Assailant spotted on CCTV camera; police reveal there was no break-in

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.