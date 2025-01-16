On Friday, January 17, as PVR INOX Cinemas, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, welcomes movie enthusiasts to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day. This day will be offering an irresistible deal for all movie buffs wherein tickets will be priced at just Rs. 112 across all PVR INOX cinemas nationwide.

Cinema Lovers Day returns on January 17; movie tickets to be priced at JUST RS. 112

Building on the incredible success of previous editions, Cinema Lovers Day will unfold across 1744 PVR INOX screens in all major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, and many more. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather friends and family and immerse yourself in the magic of the silver screen.

This year’s celebration promises a blockbuster lineup featuring some of the most highly anticipated films, including new releases like Emergency, Azaad, Pushpa 2 The Rule, Mufasa: The Lion King, Wolf Man, A Real Pain, Sonic: The Hedgehog 3, Nosferatu, and Moana 2. Fans of Bollywood classics are in for a treat with the re-release of iconic hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai and Satya. With something for everyone, Cinema Lovers Day guarantees a memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

The theatre chains also promises exciting announcements about special deals on tickets and food & beverages, which will be revealed on PVR INOX’s official website and social media channels. Fans can follow #CinemaLoversDay to receive more updates so that they don’t miss out on these lucrative deals. This special day helps audiences create unforgettable memories with their loved ones as it aims at celebrating the magic of movies with everyone.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency celebrates Cinema Day with tickets worth Rs. 99 on its release day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.