The popular Bollywood star was attacked at his residence during the wee hours of dawn along with his staff.

While Saif Ali Khan fans are concerned about the current condition of the actor, doctors have assured that the actor is currently stable and recouping well. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are aggressively investigating the crime as it has also raised questions on the safety of citizens in the city. Amid all this, it has been reported that an intruder was reportedly spotted on CCTV cameras within the building.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Update: Assailant spotted on CCTV camera; police reveal there was no break-in

First Attacker photo goes viral

The latest police reports reveal that the assailant was captured on CCTV footage. According to DCP Dixit Gedam, the intruder did not force his entry or break into the flat but may have sneaked in earlier in the night. The police believe the intruder’s intent was burglary, and the individual fled the scene following the altercation.

What happened on January 16

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a harrowing attempted robbery at his residence in Mumbai on January 16. The incident occurred between 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM when Saif, who was asleep, was awoken by unusual noises in his 12th-floor flat in the Satguru Sharan building. Upon confronting the intruder, a scuffle ensued, leaving the actor with multiple stab wounds, two of which are reported to be severe.

The impact of the attack

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of high-profile individuals. The police are conducting a thorough investigation and are working to identify and apprehend the suspect based on the CCTV evidence. This alarming episode underscores the need for heightened security measures in residential complexes to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their concern and extend their support to Saif and his family.

