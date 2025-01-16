In a groundbreaking move to commemorate Cinema Day, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated political drama Emergency is set to hit theatres on January 17, with tickets priced at an incredible Rs. 99 for the release day only. The move not only celebrates the power of cinema but also positions Emergency as a must-watch event, inviting audiences to witness a chapter of Indian history that continues to spark intense debate.

With tickets for Emergency priced at just Rs. 99, the film extends an invitation to the public to witness a piece of history. As the first political drama of 2025, the Kangana Ranaut starrer bears the responsibility of not only entertaining but also encouraging reflection, provoking discourse, and inspiring fresh perspectives on democracy and power. Being one of the earliest releases of the year, Emergency aims to shape trends in Indian cinema for the months ahead. The announcement was made on social media. Here have a look at the post:

Directed and headlined by Kangana herself, Emergency explores the controversial 1975 declaration of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, delving into the political power plays and societal upheaval that defined this dark period in India's democracy.

Written, directed, and headlined by Kangana herself, the film explores one of the most controversial periods in Indian history. It also boasts a stellar cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in his final on-screen performance. Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, Emergency promises to be a cinematic spectacle. With music by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, and dialogues penned by the acclaimed Ritesh Shah, the film is set to hit the theatres, a week ahead of India’s Republic Day.

