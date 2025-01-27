An alleged Bangladeshi national has been taken into custody on charges of robbery and attacking Saif Ali Khan as well as his house help.

With the investigation taking a new turn every day in the Saif Ali Khan case, latest reports suggested an alleged mismatch between the fingerprint samples collected by the police as evidence from Khan’s Mumbai residence and the accused. For the unversed, three days after the incident on January 16, the police detained a man named Sharif Muhammad – a Bangladeshi national in relation to the case. While the evidence is currently being investigated, shutting down reports of a mismatch, the Mumbai and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed that they are yet to receive reports of fingerprints match.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police reveal ‘awaiting CID report’ amid reports about fingerprint mismatch of the accused

CID confirms that reports are yet to be submitted

In a report published by Hindustan Times, Deputy Commissioner Dikshit Gedam opened up about them awaiting the report. “The fingerprint department is yet to submit their report to the Bandra police. We’ll wait for the report before commenting further,” he was quoted saying. Meanwhile, an unnamed official from the CID team too has confirmed the details asserting that they are yet to send across the report. Meanwhile, according to these reports, one of the IPS officers has addressed the ongoing buzz about fingerprints mismatch stating that it is a ‘premature’ assumption, insisting that the investigation of the evidence is currently underway.

Police registers statement from Saif Ali Khan and the house help

As per the recent reports, Saif Ali Khan and house staff, Jeh’s nanny Elyimma Philips have been registered as key witnesses in the case. Philip in her statement revealed that on the early morning hours of January 16, she spotted an intruder while on her way to her room near one of the bathrooms of the apartment. She immediately reacted by screaming for help, but the intruder tried to subdue her voice by attacking her with a knife. Meanwhile, Khan was awakened by her cry for help and immediately jumped into action in a bid to protect his house staff. However, the scuffle that followed resulted in the actor sustaining multiple severe and mild injuries across many parts of his body, following which he was immediately taken into surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

