After being in the news for her big screen debut with her Punjabi film, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is now believed to be stepping into Bollywood with the much-awaited sequel to Kapil Sharma’s blockbuster comedy Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2. Her fans have long awaited Nimrit's Bollywood debut.

Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joining Kapil Sharma in Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2 ?

A source from the industry says about this development, “There have been discussions about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joining the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. While nothing has been finalized yet, her name has certainly come up as a strong contender. Given her popularity and charm, she would be a great addition to the film’s ensemble cast.” If this is true, Nimrit may join the much-awaited sequel, which promises to be a laughter-filled ride with an ensemble cast. Fans are excited about the possibility of seeing Nimrit in a new avatar, especially in a comedy genre.

While nothing is official just yet, the buzz surrounding Nimrit’s involvement in the sequel has created anticipation for what could be a major milestone in her career. Fans will surely be keeping a close eye on any updates as they await her Bollywood debut with bated breath.

Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon was Kapil Sharma's debut film and was loved by the masses. With its light-hearted humour, catchy music, and entertaining performances, it became a family favourite.

