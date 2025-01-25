comscore
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police suspects involvement of multiple individuals behind attack

Mumbai police investigation behind the attack on Saif Ali Khan seems to have deepened with new facts being revealed with each passing day.

Starting off as a mere case of robbery-gone-wrong, the Saif Ali Khan stab case was expected to have concluded by now. However, further investigations, reportedly have suggested some new twists and turns in the case, especially after the return of the actor to his residence. Followed by his statement about the intruder/attacker being spotted at Jeh’s room, reports have speculating that this may have been kidnapping case. Now, in the latest findings, these reports have raised further concern as it is being said that Mumbai police suspects involvement of more than one suspect.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police suspects involvement of multiple individuals behind attack

Police have approached the Mumbai court with their suspicions

According to current reports, the police are in the midst of investigating their suspect Vijay Das aka Shariful Mohammad Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, they recently nabbed from Thane City. While they have proved his presence in the apartment of Saif Ali Khan by matching his fingerprints with the ones they received from the actor’s residence, they have shared details to the court stating that the suspect has been non-co-operative during their investigation. Furthermore, the police have also alerted the court regarding their suspicion about the involvement of multiple individuals behind the attack. Owing to the same, the court has reportedly granted them time till January 29, extending the custody of Shariful.

About the Saif Ali Khan case

On January 16, the popular Bollywood actor was attacked by an intruder at his residence in Bandra, between 2 to 2:30 AM with him sustaining multiple stab injuries. Following the attack, he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent emergency surgeries. Initial investigations stated that the actor was injured while defending his family during a robbery attack with more facts about the incident being uncovered over time. Meanwhile, Khan was discharged from the hospital on January 21 after which, he assured his fans about his recovery.

Also Read: Stabbed by a knife, attacked by rumors: Why Saif Ali Khan’s recovery is the latest victim of media sensationalism

