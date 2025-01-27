Recently, Ajay Devgn opened up about the kind of feedback that he came his way after the release of Singham Again.

Marking the return of one of the most beloved characters of Indian Cinema – Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had promised audiences to take on another action-packed adventure of Bajirao Singham during Diwali last year. While the film, titled Singham Again, garnered a decent response at the box office, it failed to meet the expectations of being an extravaganza treat. Although not many opened about this matter, now, months after the release, the leading man Devgn decided to address the same during an interview.

A clip of Ajay Devgn talking on mistakes made in Singham Again goes viral

One of the social media users have taken to the platform X aka Twitter, to share a clip from a recent interview of Ajay Devgn where he is seen candidly answering the host regarding the feedback he received for Singham Again. After the host politely points out that the Bajirao Singham, who was known for his grand action sequences who would take on the villains alone in his bulky avatar, was missing from the recent 2024 release, Ajay agreed to the statement saying, “I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya hai. toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha - guss guss ke maarne ka - woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received a similar reaction from many. So, we are going to ensure that the next time – the authentic feel of Singham where he does intense action – will definitely be a part of the film)”.

Ajay Devgan Accepting his Mistakes regarding SINGHAM ???? Best ????????pic.twitter.com/ZAV2ZY6Yji — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) January 26, 2025



About Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced under the banner Jio Studios, the film was the third movie in the Singham franchise and fifth one in the world of Rohit Shetty’s ambitious copverse. The film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising her character of Avni Bajirao Singham along with a host of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor who played the lead antagonist with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in key cameos. The film released during Diwali, on November 1.

