Ishwak Singh, known for his performances in projects like Berlin, Rocket Boys, Adhura, and Paatal Lok, has joined Taapsee Pannu in Netflix’s revenge action thriller Gandhari.

Ishwak Singh joins Taapsee Pannu in Kanika Dhillon’s Netflix thriller Gandhari

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film promises an emotionally charged narrative packed with high-stakes drama and gripping action. It is a tale of a mother’s relentless fight to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Ishwak has established himself in the industry with roles such as the morally upright cop in Paatal Lok and the visionary scientist Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys. In Gandhari, audiences will see him in a new avatar, continuing to build his reputation as a promising actor of his generation.

This marks Ishwak’s first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. After wrapping up the first leg of shooting in December, the duo has now commenced the second schedule of this ambitious project.

With Ishwak’s dynamic talent and Taapsee’s commanding presence, fans can look forward to the duo exploring fresh dimensions in this edge-of-the-seat drama, making it one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases.

