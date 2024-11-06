comscore
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana officially announced; Part: I to release in 2026 & Part: II in 2027

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana officially announced; Part: I to release in 2026 & Part: II in 2027

By Monica Yadav -

Namit Malhotra’s much-anticipated magnum opus, Ramayana, directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, is all set to redefine Indian cinema on an unprecedented scale! This epic adaptation brings to life one of India’s most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana officially announced; Part: I to release in 2026 & Part: II in 2027

As the visionary force behind Prime Focus Studios, Namit Malhotra has been involved in some of Hollywood’s biggest projects, including Dune and Inception, as well as recent hits like The Garfield Movie. Additionally, he also announced Angry Birds 3. Namit Malhotra’s deep understanding of visual storytelling has made him one of the most important Indians in Hollywood!

Taking to social media, Namit Malhotra unveiled a poster and shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence...Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027 From our entire Ramayana Family ????????.”

Diwali 2026 and 2027 set for Ramayana part one and two India’s biggest film, sets out to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.

