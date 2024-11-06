After unveiling the teaser of The Sabarmati Report was released, the makers dropped another hard-hitting video from the thriller drama starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and others in key roles. The trailer, which was dropped on November 6, promises to showcase the truth behind the most devastating and course altering incidents in recent Indian history.

The Sabarmati Report Trailer: Vikrant Massey promises to unleash the truth behind Godhra incident; Raashii Khanna joins him in his battle

In the trailer, Vikrant Massey is seen putting everything at stake to help the brutal truth to be out and made public. While he loses everything, a ray of hope shines when another aspiring journalist decides to reinvestigate the Godhra incident to help bring truth to the common man who is not aware of the conspiracies in play. Presenting a glimpse of the facts about what really happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, the much-awaited trailer promises to take us on a journey through an incident that changed the socio-cultural factor of India.

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra play journalists, who strive to survive in this competitive world with their own version of truths but when 100 of lives are lost in an alleged ‘accident’, some decide to stand up for the truths despite the challenges that lay ahead. The trailer also highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters with the events unfolding in the background shaping the reporting of the tragic events.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, with a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be releasing in theatres on November 15, 2024.

