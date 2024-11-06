>>>>>>5

The hard-hitting teaser of The Sabarmati Report has presented a glimpse of a devastating event from our history that shook the entire nation. While it has quickly sparked nationwide discussions, it has also led to lead actor Vikrant Massey receiving threats, as the film sheds light on an event that has rarely been discussed and reveals some hidden truths.

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: “We as a team collectively are dealing with”

Recently, during the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report, when Vikrant Massey was asked about the threats he has been receiving, he said, "Ji haan aayi hain aur aa rahi hai. But as I said ki hum kalakar hai aur kahaniyaan bolte hai. This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with and I think we will deal with it the way it has to be."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

