comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.11.2024 | 6:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: “We as a team collectively are dealing with”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: “We as a team collectively are dealing with”

en Bollywood News The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: “We as a team collectively are dealing with”

The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -
>>>>>>5

The hard-hitting teaser of The Sabarmati Report has presented a glimpse of a devastating event from our history that shook the entire nation. While it has quickly sparked nationwide discussions, it has also led to lead actor Vikrant Massey receiving threats, as the film sheds light on an event that has rarely been discussed and reveals some hidden truths.

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: "We as a team collectively are dealing with"

The Sabarmati Report Trailer Launch: Vikrant Massey REVEALS receiving THREATS: “We as a team collectively are dealing with”

Recently, during the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report, when Vikrant Massey was asked about the threats he has been receiving, he said, "Ji haan aayi hain aur aa rahi hai. But as I said ki hum kalakar hai aur kahaniyaan bolte hai. This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with and I think we will deal with it the way it has to be."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey reveals interesting connection between 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report; deets inside

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Veer-Zaara to re-release in more…

Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar take off to…

Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from…

Hrithik Roshan buys the rights to Will…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Girls Will Be…

Helena Luke, Mithun Chakraborty's first wife…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification