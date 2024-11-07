Salman Khan Threat Case: 32-year-old man from Rajasthan arrested in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police; claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, accused of threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was arrested in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said. The accused, Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, is a resident of Jalore, Rajasthan.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told PTI, “Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today.”

Police sources said the accused had been staying at different locations in Karnataka before settling in Haveri about a month and a half ago. “He had been working at construction sites and was living in a rented room in Gowdar Oni,” they added.

A police source said, “The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police.”

The threat message read, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.” The sender initially claimed to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A case was filed at the Worli police station against the accused.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police,” an official said. The accused was produced before the local court for a transit remand and is being brought to Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming for Bigg Boss 18 and his upcoming film Sikandar amid ongoing death threats. He was last seen making a cameo as his iconic Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

