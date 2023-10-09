Filmmaker Shaad Ali has taken legal action in a Mumbai court following the alleged theft of his script by two former associates, as per reports. Ali has called on the court to direct the police to file a case against the two individuals involved. In his formal complaint, Ali has asserted that these ex-colleagues falsely registered his script under their own names with the Screen Writers Association. Additionally, they have been actively promoting the story to various production houses, fraudulently claiming it as their original work.

According to reports from India Today, Shaad Ali has submitted a complaint to the Mumbai court regarding the alleged script theft. In his plea, the director alleged that the two individuals had manipulated the system by registering his script with the Screen Writers Association and misleadingly presenting it as their own creation. Furthermore, they were actively marketing the script to multiple production companies, falsely asserting their authorship.

Representing Ali, lawyer Jay Bharadwaj conveyed to the court that the director had invested a significant amount of time in developing the script. During this process, Ali claimed that he had shared the story with the two associates, seeking their input and suggestions for potential improvements. Remarkably, Ali also claimed that he voluntarily provided each of them with a goodwill gesture, amounting to 90 thousand rupees, even though there was no legal obligation to do so.

Shaad Ali claimed that when he confronted the two individuals regarding the theft, they demanded a substantial sum of Rs. 5 crores to “amicably settle the issue.” The director also disclosed that he had received threats from these individuals. Following a court hearing, it was suggested that a decision on Ali's complaint might be reached on October 12.

