Ahead of the release of the film, the makers of Ganapath- A Hero Is Born have released the trailer of the actioner. Interestingly, it was launched by fans and the masses across the nation. This indeed happened for the first time in Bollywood, making the Ganapath, the first-ever film to get a trailer launched by fans.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born trailer out: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer features stunning visuals and breathtaking sequences, watch

The trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born has finally been released, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe. The trailer of this magnum opus starring Tiger Shroff along with Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed, being a visual extravaganza, this magnum opus promises to transport fans and audiences into a mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screens.

This enthralling trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the futuristic world of Ganapath- A Hero Is Born. The VFX of the film is polished, which makes it a promising cinematic experience. With the arrival of the film, Pooja Entertainment is sure to push the boundaries of filmmaking and will set a new benchmark for others too. The top-notch visual effects, a never-before-seen scale, and a thrilling storyline of Ganapath is poised to be a game-changer for Indian cinema.

What truly sets the bar high for the trailer is its properly incorporated VFX, which helps in providing an international scale to the film. Jackky Bhagnani aims to bring a world-class cinematic spectacle and a never-before-seen VFX to audiences that appeal to every section of the audience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, "I'm thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the Ganapath teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It's immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I'm eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers' reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can't wait to unveil it all to the audience."

Since the trailer dropped, fans can't stop praising the colossal scale of the film. Tiger Shroff's rise into a new world and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences will leave you stunned. To add more intrigue to the world of Ganapath, the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who is sure to keep you invested in Pooja Entertainment's Magnum Opus Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

