Akshay Kumar, who is known for doing patriotic films, the actor found himself at the receiving end when netizens slammed him for promoting a pan masala brand. Due to the same, the actor decided to bow down from the endorsement, which was originally being promoted by him along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. And now going by the recently released commercial of the brand, it seems that Kumar has rekindled his association with the brand as he made an appearance along with the other superstars in the ad.

Akshay Kumar returns as the ambassador of Vimal Pan Masala; features along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in the new commercial

The recent pan masala advertisement found its way online and has been going viral. The ad features Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn waiting in the car for Akshay Kumar, who seems to have his headphones on and despite the several honks, is unable to hear them. Shah Rukh Khan decides to throw a ball at the window but ends up breaking the neighbor’s window. The latter appears fuming and unaffected by all the drama around, Ajay opens a packet of the pan masala and its ‘kesar’ magic draws Akshay out of his music down as he comes down to join the duo in the car.

Vimal brothers are back pic.twitter.com/DyljYbXcUG — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 8, 2023



In the past, Akshay Kumar had penned a long note after the backlash he had received online for his association with the brand. He had said, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Raniganj which is inspired by the real life 1989 coal mining accident. The film released on October 6 and also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to join Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty – Ranveer Singh for Singham Again in Hyderabad today

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.