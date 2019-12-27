On Tuesday morning, the tabloids and entertainment portals were bustling with news that Varun Dhawan will star in his brother Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial. They even decided on behalf of the Dhawan brothers that their next collaboration would be for Dishoom 2, a sequel to Rohit’s 2016 action adventure featuring Varun with John Abraham.

However, Varun shuts down all reports on the Dishoom sequel clearly stating he is not doing another film with his brother. Says Varun, “Actually, there is no truth to this at all.”

Way back in July 2018, Varun Dhawan had said, “No, I am not in my brother’s next film. He’s making it with an entirely different cast. We don’t have to work together in every film. You forget, I wasn’t in his first film (Desi Boyz). I’ve only done one film with him. I had a ball shooting Dishoom with my brother. We’ll work together again soon. But not on his next film.”

Further probing reveals that Rohit Dhawan’s next will be a two-hero film most probably with Salman Khan and John Abraham.

