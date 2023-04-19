In his latest Instagram post, Ronit Roy speaks about being betrayed by someone close to him.

Popular actor Ronit Roy recently took to social media to share a cryptic note, which has left his fans and followers intrigued. In the note, the actor talks about being betrayed but does not reveal any further details. Going by his note, it seems someone who he referred to as his brother had done something hurtful to him.

Ronit Roy hints at betrayal in intriguing social media post; says, “It hurts but chalta hai”

The post shared on the photo-video sharing platform only featured the note, which read, “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine.”

Meanwhile, he wrote, “Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal .”

The actor did not provide any context or explanation for the post, leaving fans to speculate about what could have prompted it. Many fans expressed their concern and support for Ronit, while others tried to decipher the meaning behind his words.

Reacting to the post, his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani asked, “Kya hua (what happened).” Whereas Anupama star Rupali Ganguly extended her support as she commented, “I totally feel u …. ???? Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re!” Expressing his concern, actor Anuj Sachdev also reacted and wrote, “You are right…These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f**k it!).”

As of now, it remains unclear what led Ronit to share the cryptic note on social media. However, his fans and followers continue to stand by him and hope that he will soon provide some clarity on the matter.

