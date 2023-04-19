comscore

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a special event; will interact with thousands of her fans

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a special event; will interact with thousands of her fans

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a special event; will interact with thousands of her fans

The actor is rumored to spill the beans on her journey so far and her challenging but solid climb to the top at this intimate meeting.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kriti Sanon is all set to jet off to Indore for a grand event where the actor will be meeting her fans and engaging with them at length. While details are under wraps at the moment, the actor is rumored to spill the beans on her journey so far and her challenging but solid climb to the top at this intimate meeting.

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a special event; will interact with thousands of her fans

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to visit Indore for a special event; will interact with thousands of her fans

Reveals a source, “Kriti will be travelling to the city of Indore for a day to attend the city's biggest media event, where she will be interacting with her massive fan army. Her inspiring journey in showbiz has made her an icon among the youth. Moreover, her journey as an industry outsider to now being one of the biggest female stars has been inspiring to several across the country. Kriti will discuss all this and more with her fans in Indore, who have been a constant support and source of encouragement."

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in The Crew opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has Adipurush slated to release in August, Maddock's untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor in October, and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff in the same month.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon tick off Skydiving from their bucket list; watch

