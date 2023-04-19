The most promising actress of her generation Sara Ali Khan has finally wrapped up the Delhi schedule for her upcoming film Murder Mubarak which is directed by Homi Adajania. The actress shared an emotional post on social along with a bunch of fun and vibrant pictures from the wrap.

It’s a wrap! Sara Ali Khan concludes first schedule of Murder Mubarak; gives a shoutout to Homi Adajania

Taking to social media she shares a picture with her director, co-actors, cast and crew as she writes “That’s a Delhi Schedule Wrap ????❤️ / Thank you @homster for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we’ll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. / Jai Bholenath.”

She further added, “Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more / Until next time hamari Rajdhani.”

Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan is deeply adored by her fans for her real, sassy and funny personality that she doesn't shy away from showing on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is also gearing up for Mitro In Dino by Anurag Basu, Ae Watan Mere Watan by Kannan Iyer and Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke by Laxman Utekar which was recently announced.

